New bridges will help passengers board easily at the new Columbia Regional Airport

Project superintendent Justin Bolten explains what art is being installed on Tuesday at Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia. Bolten said there will be sculptures and other artworks from local artists.
For 54 years, flyers at the Columbia Regional Airport have had to brave the elements, walking down the runway to board their waiting planes.
That will all be over with the installation of three passenger boarding bridges in the airport’s new terminal, which is scheduled to open in late September.
The new terminal will more than triple the size of the airport and is costing the city $23 million. Along with the boarding bridges, the terminal will add three more boarding gates with room for a fourth, as well as a larger waiting area and a restaurant.
Members of the public were invited to take guided tours at the airport Tuesday and granted a sneak peak to the newly installed airport features.
Cj Lexo was among the members of the public eager to take a look at the new terminal and boarding bridges. “I’m very thrilled for the new terminal,” Lexo said. “I think it will be a huge improvement.”
Built by TK Elevator, an engineering company based in Atlanta, the bridges were installed June 14, said Justin Bolten, the new terminal’s project superintendent. Bolten led one of the tours of about 50 people through the terminal and to see the new boarding bridges.
Like the bridges in most major airports, they extend from the terminal and connect to the airplane, allowing passengers to board and disembark easily and safely. The bridges can extend up to 140 feet and can be retracted to 90 feet, depending on the size and distance the aircraft is from the terminal. They also provide air conditioning and heating.
“The addition of passenger boarding bridges is one of many reasons why the new terminal at COU will improve the airport experience for everyone flying in and out of Columbia,” said Airport Manager Mike Parks in a news release.
Along with the boarding bridges, the new terminal will also showcase public art as part of the city’s Percent for Art program: 1% of the total budget of the new construction is set aside for public art. The new terminal will feature two sculptures — one designed by local artist Chris Morrey and the other by a national artist, David Griggs.
The airport’s current terminal has just two boarding gates and no boarding bridges. It is also not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, unlike the new terminal, which will provide ramps.
Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.