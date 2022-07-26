 Skip to main content
New bridges will help passengers board easily at the new Columbia Regional Airport

For 54 years, flyers at the Columbia Regional Airport have had to brave the elements, walking down the runway to board their waiting planes.

That will all be over with the installation of three passenger boarding bridges in the airport’s new terminal, which is scheduled to open in late September.

Project superintendent Justin Bolten explains what art

Project superintendent Justin Bolten explains what art is being installed on Tuesday at Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia. Bolten said there will be sculptures and other artworks from local artists.
People walk up a ramp on Tuesday, at Columbia Regional Airport

People walk up a ramp on Tuesday at Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia. The people were able to see the new terminal area where passengers will wait to board the planes.
Cj Lexo looks out of the boarding bridge window

Cj Lexo looks out of the boarding bridge window on Tuesday, at Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia. “I’m very thrilled for the new terminal,” Lexo said. “I think it will be a huge improvement.”
People look at the concept art for the cafeteria in the new terminal building

People look at the concept art for the cafeteria in the new terminal building while on a tour of the new building on Tuesday at Columbia Regional Airport in Columbia.
  • Hi, my name is Charlie Drape and I am a Local Government reporter for Spring 2021. Reach me at cmdfd2@umsystem.edu, or 573-882-5700.

  • Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

