A number of bills passed by the General Assembly during the last session will become law in Missouri on Aug. 28.

The most significant changes affecting voting requirements address identification, provisional and absentee ballots and the way primary elections are conducted.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

Recommended for you