A number of bills passed by the General Assembly during the last session will become law in Missouri on Aug. 28.
The most significant changes affecting voting requirements address identification, provisional and absentee ballots and the way primary elections are conducted.
Other notable changes to current laws include legislation affecting education, public safety, health care, tax exemptions on solar equipment, water lead testing and filtering for schools, and financial statements.
This is a synopsis of a sampling of bills that have been signed by the governor and will become law this month.
Voting rights
This act requires voters to show a valid form of photo ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or other form of governmental ID before being allowed to cast a vote.
The law also allows voters to submit a no-excuse in-person absentee ballot up to two weeks prior to any election. This law will also prohibit the use of drop boxes to collect absentee ballots.
Other provisions in the law prohibit election authorities or municipalities from receiving or using private funds to conduct an election; curtails the work of third-party voter registration organizations; and prevents the use of electronic voting machines starting in 2024.
As an unconventional add-on, the law removes Missouri’s presidential primary, replacing it with a caucus system.
Congressional redistricting
The law revises the boundaries of Missouri’s eight congressional districts, but no change in the partisan makeup of the Missouri delegation, currently six Republicans and two Democrats, is expected as a result of the map.
The boundaries created by this legislation will be applied to the November midterm elections, which will determine Missouri’s congressional delegation for the 118th Congress of the United States.
Child care
This exempts certain day and summer camps for children from child licensing requirements, as well as expanding child care capacity for licensed child foster homes.
In addition, this law creates a nursery program with the women’s prison in Vandalia, allowing a baby to stay with its mother for up to 18 months.
School transportation
The act allows school districts to use vehicles other than buses carrying 10 or fewer passengers to transport children. Drivers of such vehicles are no longer required to have a bus driver’s license endorsement.
Child trafficking
If there is reasonable cause to suspect a child may be the victim of sex trafficking, a report will be made immediately to the Children’s Division. If an investigation is warranted, immediate steps will be taken to ensure the child’s safety. If the child is in imminent danger, temporary custody can be pursued without parental consent.
Orders of protection
If a full order of protection is granted by a court, any temporary order shall also continue. Notice of an order of protection can be given in a manner reasonably likely to provide the information, rather than requiring a copy of the order.
Health care
“Will’s Law” requires individualized health care plans for children with seizure disorders to be developed by school nurses in both public and charter schools. It also requires seizure training for school personnel.
Additionally, it allows school bus drivers with the proper training to administer an epinephrine auto syringe (EpiPen) to a student having a life-threatening allergic reaction.
Education reform
This law requires water lead testing and filtering in schools, increases guidelines for literacy assessment programs and creates a four-year substitute teaching certificate.
This new legislation also allows families owning residential or agricultural properties in a different school district to send up to four children to that district, so long as taxes are paid to that district.
In addition, the second week of April will be designated as “Holocaust Education Week.”
Electric cooperatives
An act will establish a sales-and-use tax exemption on solar equipment in addition to a task force that will commission a value of solar study.
There is also a prohibition on homeowner associations from banning solar in their covenants and restrictions.
Professional licensing
This legislation prevents medical boards from punishing or removing the medical license of doctors who prescribed ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, both determined to be ineffective treatments for COVID-19.
Ambulance services
Under the current law, all members of the board of directors of an ambulance district are required to complete an educational seminar about their role and duties.
This new law prevents a board member from running for re-election for failure to attend a training session within 12 months of taking office.
World Cup tax exemption
This law authorizes a sales tax exemption for the sale of tickets to matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament held in Jackson County. This will start on June 1, 2026, and end on July 31, 2026.
Workforce development
This new law establishes the Joint Committee on Rural Economic Development to be composed of five members of the Senate appointed by the president pro tempore. No more than three can be from the same party.
The committee will investigate and examine issues relating to the economic development of rural areas of the state.
The law will allow two or more overlapping political subdivisions to create targeted industrial manufacturing enhancement time zones for the purpose of completing infrastructure projects to promote economic development.