Ray Hall is more than two weeks into his new role as the minority business coordinator for the city’s economic development department, and he’s already looking for ways to elevate minority businesses in Columbia.
“A lot of the businesses lack financial education,” Hall said. “I want to put minorities in the right rooms and circles to enhance their opportunity to change.”
Hall said his goal is to create a more equitable business environment in Columbia. He plans to provide business coaching, mentoring and training to increase job creation and help minority-owned businesses build relationships with area partners and investors.
Since starting May 1, Hall said he’s planned a supplier diversity workshop for June 16.
Hall credits his community for giving him the opportunity to support minority businesses. When the city first posted a notice about the open position on Facebook, people flooded the post with tags to Hall, saying he was perfect for the role.
“It meant everything to me for my community to recognize my work,” Hall said. “I’m not doing this for a title; I’m doing this for the community. This is what I was put on this Earth to do — what wakes me up in the morning and keeps me up at night.”
A Columbia native, Hall founded the Dream Tree Academy in 2021, a free after-school education program for students ages 11 to 18. He headed the project until taking on this new role.
Through Dream Tree, he developed a relationship with Regional Economic Development Inc. (REDI), a nonprofit working to increase the number of local jobs that support upward economic mobility.
Dream Tree Academy was a client of REDI, which is where Hall said he learned coaching skills that helped prepare him to be the minority business coordinator.
Formerly a contracted position, the minority business coordinator is now a full-time city position, which Hall is the first to hold.
Hall said he has big shoes to fill.
Well-known community leader James Whitt held the position before Hall as a contracted consultant where he directed Columbia’s Supplier Diversity Program until his death in November 2021.
Whitt also served as chairman of the Sharp End Heritage Committee and mentored many minority- and women-owned businesses.
“I admire everything that he’s done, and I do plan on continuing to carry his torches. But I am still implementing my own programs with my own flair,” Hall said.
Hall said he looks forward to seeing the community thrive and change.
“A lot of people feel hopeless and like they don’t have a future,” Hall said. “I am here to give people an outlet and let them know that they can make a difference.”