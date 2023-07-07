A national fitness studio that specializes in using artificial intelligence in its exercise machines has opened a location in Columbia.

The Exercise Coach, 1517 Chapel Hill Road, relies on high-technology machines, along with guidance from certified coaches to create efficient workouts regardless of the client's fitness level, according to a news release.  

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • "I am an HBCU Journalism Fellow with Missouri School of Journalism. I attend Xavier University of Louisiana majoring in mass communication. I aspire to be a well-rounded multi-media journalist and hope to gain experience in all J-school newsrooms.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.