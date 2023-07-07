Makenna Bailey demonstrates how to use the leg press machine on Thursday at Exercise Coach in Columbia. Exercise Coach bills itself as a place that offers a personalized fitness experience geared toward each client.
Jeff Walker, left, is accompanied by his daughter, Riley Walker, and his wife, Ashley Walker, on the opening day of Exercise Coach on Thursday in Columbia. Exercise Coach highlights how important personalized training is between the coaches, equipment and their clients.
A national fitness studio that specializes in using artificial intelligence in its exercise machines has opened a location in Columbia.
The Exercise Coach, 1517 Chapel Hill Road, relies on high-technology machines, along with guidance from certified coaches to create efficient workouts regardless of the client's fitness level, according to a news release.
