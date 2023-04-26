New unofficial dog mascot Luna greets students on MU campus

A new furry and four-legged companion is ready to greet MU students at Speakers Circle.
Luna, a 2 1/2-year-old Great Pyrenees dog, is the niece of Harlan, a beloved, unofficial mascot who died in February at age 11.
Harlan was known for warming the spirits of college students, who would often pet his massive, white coat of fur whenever they encountered him on campus. In that spirit, the owners of Luna, Jen and Jason Furrer, said they plan to bring Luna to Speakers Circle every Wednesday — weather permitting — to give her a chance to bond with the student body.
“This is such a special, unique opportunity we have,” Jen Furrer said in an interview. “It makes my heart happy, it’s my favorite part of the week.”
Luna was born in September 2020 at a farm in Mokane, about 30 miles south of Columbia.
The farm in Callaway County didn’t just breed Luna. Little Dixie Farm breeder Connie Gober has bred many Great Pyrenees — including campus’ furry departed friend, Harlan.
In fact, Luna and Harlan come from the same bloodline — Luna is his niece. Harlan’s father was Luna’s grandfather, according to Gober.
“I’m very proud of them,” Gober said in an interview Friday. “They make such an effect (on MU). Harlan and now Luna — I’m glad they can help.”
Gober’s breeds go to families all over the country, but she said she hopes to continue to breed the line of campus pups.
In fact, Gober said she has one puppy left — Luna’s sister — a 7-month-old Great Pyrenees, Sammi, who could someday follow in Luna’s footsteps.
“I’m very thrilled with the owners,” Gober said. “They put so much into their dogs. I’m very grateful for that.”
The Furrer’s adopted Luna in October 2020, after their daughter had taken an interest in the Great Pyrenees breed.
“We had no intention of getting a pandemic dog,” Jason Furrer said in an interview.
However, the Furrers took a trip to the farm and after one visit, Luna — the runt of the litter — had them hooked.
The Furrers didn’t know Luna was related to Harlan until they got to the farm. They said they were not looking for a Harlan clone in the beginning.
In fact, their owners said the two dogs never even met.
Great pyrenees, as a breed, are livestock guardian dogs. While they do their jobs, they’re also very friendly, which makes them great family dogs, according to Gober.
While Luna protects them, her owners said she is also extremely gentle.
Not only does she play with their cats, she also is the only animal they can trust with their bunny, Jen said.
Luna has met lots of people so far and her owners said their main goal is for her to represent the students.
She even sports a backpack covered in pins from various student organizations.
“Someone has to do it,” Jason Furrer said. “It’s a special opportunity. We weren’t looking for royalty, but we found it.”
Even though Luna is new on campus, she has already started to make her impact. The Furrers said Luna already has super fans who come every week. They said they can tell who she’s affecting the most because they will come and stay.
The Furrers both teach within MU Health Care and said they hope to have Luna join MU Health Care’s Wags Therapy Dog Program to continue offering community support.
The feedback the Furrers have received so far has been nothing short of positive. They said students have come to tell their stories and even Harlan’s owners — Cris and Linda Wood — came to see Luna on a Wednesday with tears in their eyes.
“It means a lot to us that we had their blessing, that they were okay with it,” Jen Furrer said.
Wood comes every week and shares Harlan stories, Luna’s owners said.
While Luna is a different dog, Wood said it’s healing to have Luna on campus and he’s glad someone’s filling in for Harlan.
“Now it’s Luna’s turn,” Wood said in an interview Friday.
They have even started taking Luna to some of Harlan’s favorite places. Jen said they soon plan to visit Booche’s, a restaurant in downtown Columbia that now displays a Harlan plaque in memory of all the raw patties he used to scarf down.
Harlan’s legacy will live on through Luna, but in the words of Jason Furrer, “you can’t replace a legend.”