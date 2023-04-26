 Skip to main content
New unofficial dog mascot Luna greets students on MU campus

A new furry and four-legged companion is ready to greet MU students at Speakers Circle.

Luna, a 2 1/2-year-old Great Pyrenees dog, is the niece of Harlan, a beloved, unofficial mascot who died in February at age 11.

