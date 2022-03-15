MU President Mun Choi announced Tuesday that $64 million in federal funding has been committed to help pay for construction of the university’s NextGen Precision Health research center and MizzouForward.
The NextGen research facility, which opened in October on the University of Missouri campus, cost $275.5 million to build — including $61.8 million in expected bond interest payments. NextGen specializes in developing life-changing medical technologies tailored to each patient based on factors such as genetics and lifestyle.
Choi's remarks came during his "State of the University" address Tuesday in front of about 700 people at Jesse Auditorium. The hour-long event event was also streamed live online.
"With the support from legislators at both the state and federal level, last year, we have the highest increase in appropriations in 35 years," Choi said, touting the university's sound fiscal shape.
In an interview with the Missourian last week, Choi said he hoped to make the "State of the University" address an annual event.
Apart from the federal funding for NextGen Precision Health, Choi said Gov. Mike Parson has "indicated" that this year is the first of three years of investment in MU. The governor has announced a 5.4% core appropriations increase and $104 million for capital projects.
Choi also touted the MizzouForward plan as a "blueprint to transform the institution for the future."
The $1.5 billion MizzouForward investment plan aims to recruit new faculty members with a focus on research for the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation and Department of Energy. As of today, 21 new faculty members have already been hired under this plan.
The speech emphasized the importance of MU faculty and students getting more national awards and honors. The university recently started several new research support programs to give faculty "the tools to succeed."
These programs include hiring five people whose job would include identifying faculty members who would be eligible or awards.
In closing, Choi reflected on past MU President Richard Henry Jesse, who served from 1891 to 1908.
"We have to focus," Choi said, "we have to be strategic and we have to have the same bold thinking."