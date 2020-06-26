Due to continuing staffing issues in the Solid Waste Utility, the city of Columbia is making service changes to residential curbside recycling for the week of June 29.
The staff shortage will prevent the utility from collecting both trash and recycling from residential curbside customers, according to a city news release. All efforts will be shifted to normal trash collection given its importance to the health and safety of the community, the release said.
The release, sent after 1 p.m. Friday, noted that crews would only be able to collect approximately 40% of curbside recycling Friday.
If crews are not able to collect a customer’s recycling material, the items should be retrieved from the curb and held for the week of July 6 or taken to one of 11 recycling drop-off points.
According to the release, the following steps will be taken next week:
• There will be no curbside residential recycling collection.
• Only normal trash and bulky items will be collected.
• Although city offices will be closed Friday, the observed holiday, residential curbside trash will be collected Friday. The landfill will also be open to the public.
• On Saturday — July 4 — the landfill will be closed and the regular household hazardous waste collection event will be canceled in observance of Independence Day.
Customers can take their recycling materials to one of 11 recycling drop off points. A map of these locations can be found at city of Columbia Utilities website. The drop-off locations are:
• Columbia College Dulany Hall (near 8th Street and Hickman Avenue)
• Columbia College Wrightman Building (south end of Pannell Street)
• The Armory (north parking lot at 7th Street and Park Avenue)
• 10th Street and Cherry Street (south side of the Cherry Street Parking Structure)
• Home Depot (3215 Clark Lane)
• Moser’s on Keene (900 North Keene Street)
• Moser’s Supermarket (705 West Business Loop 70)
• 3601 South Providence Road (outer road north of Nifong)
• State Farm Parkway (on Nifong just east of Grindstone)
• University of Missouri (Bluford Hall on Kentucky Avenue)
• University of Missouri (Shurz Hall on Ashland Road east of College Avenue)