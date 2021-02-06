No one was injured in a two-alarm fire early Saturday at a business on Paris Road.
Columbia firefighters were dispatched to Stover's Flooring & Drapery Center on 1724 Paris Road at 6:24 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the building.
The incident commander upgraded the call to a second alarm around 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department. More equipment and personnel were requested because of the ice and wind.
"Twenty minutes into the incident they requested a second drop, more fires and more firefighters," Fire Chief Andy Woody said at the scene.
A total of nine trucks and about 35 firefighters were at the scene. Nine fire companies from eight stations helped fight the fire.
Officials had the blaze under control around 9:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported. A cat was missing from the area, and people at the scene expressed concern that it had perished in the fire.
Stover's Flooring & Drapery Center is a 65-year-old family business. Erik Stover, the owner, was at the scene and said he didn't know what caused the fire or whether he would rebuild.
The business lost the entire inventory in its warehouse, and there was also smoke damage in the showroom. Fortunately, all the business's records remained intact, Stover said.
No damage estimate was available Saturday afternoon.