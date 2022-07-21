FILE: People practice log rolling

People practice log rolling July 9, 2016, at the MU Student Recreation Complex. Truman’s Pond will remain closed for the 2022 season.

 Ryan Berry/Missourian

The MU’s outdoor swimming pool, known as Truman’s Pond, used to be advertised as an “on-campus beach club” — a sun-splashed venue with floating lounge chairs, couches and mellow music.

But the club has been permanently shut down. Mizzou Rec announced mid-July that the pool, which has been used little by students since the COVID-19 pandemic began, will be demolished and converted into an outdoor fitness space, said MU spokesperson Uriah Orland said.

