The MU’s outdoor swimming pool, known as Truman’s Pond, used to be advertised as an “on-campus beach club” — a sun-splashed venue with floating lounge chairs, couches and mellow music.
But the club has been permanently shut down. Mizzou Rec announced mid-July that the pool, which has been used little by students since the COVID-19 pandemic began, will be demolished and converted into an outdoor fitness space, said MU spokesperson Uriah Orland said.
The decision to close Truman Pond has irked many MU students, who have taken to social media to express their disappointment.
“It was a good space to hang out with friends and unwind after classes,” Leah Jordan, a rising junior, said in an interview. “So I am not a real big fan of the new change.”
Rising junior Sarah Parisien said the outdoor pool holds memories for current and former students.
“I think it’s just the closeness of being able to be near people,” she said. “Being in such a space makes it feel like more than a campus, more like a home ... when you’re able to be outdoors, especially being able to enjoy each other’s company even if you don’t know the people that you’re around all the time.”
Others are frustrated with the decision-making process. “I just wish Mizzou took more time in promoting the forums to more students rather than just the Rec employees and student leaders. If they had talked to more students, they would get a stronger understanding and a more accurate student reflection through their data on whether to keep the pool,” rising junior Chelsi Peter said.
These forums, which took place in April, were part of the university’s decision to replace the pool, Orland said. Another factor was a survey sent to nonstudent members, including faculty. The responses collectively showed support for more workout space and equipment, Orland said.
Also, MizzouRec found that the outdoor pool, which opened in 2005, wasn't used nearly as much as expected. Last year, Truman's Pond averaged 21 users per day, compared to 12 visitors in 2019 and 14 in 2018, he said.
Orland said Mizzou Rec is always looking to provide the fitness and wellness facilities and experiences that members desire. He said there will still be swimming opportunities in the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
The university is looking for ways to enhance the Tiger Grotto and the Rothwell lawn area to provide more of the leisure space students might have otherwise wanted from Truman Pond.
Further discussion on the future of the space will occur next week in a closed session with about 25 people, including student members of Mizzou Rec and students from other campus organization, such as ROTC, Residence Halls Association and the Missouri Students Association. There will also be nonstudent members present, Orland said.
Attendees will share what they would like to see inside the fitness area replacing the pool. The feedback from this discussion will be given to a working group, which will design the space. When the set up is decided, construction will begin, Orland said. The rest of the facility likely won’t be impacted throughout construction, he said.
Students who have not been able to participate in the forums or surveys can either call Mizzou Rec’s member and guest services number at 573-882-0369 or email membership@mizzourec.com.
The funding for this project is through Mizzou Rec fees, so there is no external cost, meaning it will not change fees for members, Orland said.
So far, Orland said plans are preparing the outdoor area to be usable throughout all four seasons, as it will be open year-round. There will be canopy-like materials to block the sun and inclement weather. There will be fans and cooling in place for the warmer seasons and heating components for the colder months, he said.
The new space will also likely offer new equipment, activities and fitness programs like personal training services and sessions for faculty and staff, said Orland.
There is no official start date or name for the new fitness space yet, but it is expected to be completed by April.
