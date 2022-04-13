JEFFERSON CITY — The “No Patient Left Alone Act” was heard in a Senate committee Wednesday, but questions arose as to whether it would affect the safety of hospital patients and staff.
HB 2116, sponsored by Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, is a combination of four pieces of legislation. The bill would allow hospital patients to designate up to three visitors, in addition to a spouse or legal guardian. The spouse or guardian plus one support person could be present with them at all times. The bill would apply to not only hospitals but nursing homes and hospice facilities.
Health care facilities would still be able to limit the number of visitors based on physical space, the request of the patient, law enforcement or court order, or if patient care would be disrupted.
But health care facilities could not deny access to visitors based on their vaccination status.
“We’ve had multiple kinds of vaccinations, and now they’re possibly talking about a fourth,” Rep. Mitch Boggs, R-LaRussell said. “For a hospital to require that a visitor have their skin broken and take in a vaccine that may or may not be beneficial, I think we need many more years of study on these vaccines before we make them mandatory.”
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, said there is no doubt that families being unable to see their loved ones is devastating, but she was concerned about the limitations the bill could impose.
“This legislation is going to have far-reaching consequences to something that we don’t even know what it will look like yet, and it’s going to stop hospitals from doing what they need to do to fulfill their mission of keeping patients safe,” she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals and other health care facilities prohibited visitors from entering to see their loved ones.
“My mother was sent to the hospital when COVID was going, and my sister was kicked out of the hospital,” said Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly.
“We tried to get in, and when we called the hospital they told us she was fine. When I finally got to say goodbye to my mom, all she could say was ‘help me.’ If you were in the hospital, you would want someone to be there to advocate for you.”
Representatives from health care facilities were concerned about how to balance the concerns of families and legislators with federal mandates.
“Facilities can not referee a fight between the state government and the federal government,” said Jorgen Schlemeier from the Missouri Assisted Living Association.
“If each person by law can have two people visiting them, we could be at 120 people in the ER. We can’t conduct emergency care under those circumstances. We have to have the ability to limit what is best for the whole,” he said.
Senators said they would rework the bills to address some of the issues that were discussed.