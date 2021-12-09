Norborne Hardin-Central football

Football is more than a sport, more than two end zones, goal posts and sidelines. It’s more than the scoreboard, records and cheers from the stands. It’s even more than the players, coaches and fans themselves. Football is what brings small communities together. It’s Friday nights spent under the lights where generations of families gather to watch old-fashioned, hard-nosed competition.
Worlds collide
Sixty miles northeast of Kansas City lie two Missouri farm towns named Norborne and Hardin. Norborne is located in Carroll County and has a population of around 700, while Hardin is located in Ray County and has a population of about 600. The latter is home to the Hardin-Central Bulldogs, and the former is home to the Norborne Pirates. Two small towns with two separate identities and one shared passion — football.
Both schools switched from 11-man to eight-man football around 2007. In short, eight-man plays on an 80-yard field and eliminates an offensive tackle, defensive tackle and safety. The shorter field often leads to higher scoring, so it is not uncommon to see teams put up 70 points.
For years, Norborne and Hardin-Central had a great football rivalry among the likes of Missouri-Kansas, Oklahoma-Texas or Chicago-Green Bay. The teams played each other every season and drew crowds consisting of the entire towns’ populations. Hardin-Central almost always dominated, but in 2014, Norborne defeated Hardin-Central on its senior night for the first time in 10 years and again in the first round of Class 1 districts. That following summer, Norborne and Hardin-Central players were notified that they were to be rivals no longer but instead teammates. Former Norborne player and current Norborne Hardin-Central assistant coach Zac Smith remembers it like it was yesterday.
“Norborne and Hardin-Central were rivals right before the co-op,” Smith said. “The boys didn’t get along, the coaches didn’t get along. ... The towns pretty much hated each other.”
Smith played eight-man for Norborne during his freshman and sophomore seasons, but everything changed the summer before his junior year. In 2015, Norborne and Hardin-Central were both traveling to Northwest Missouri State for a summer football camp. The teams shared one bus, but football pads, bags and other equipment were piled up in the middle of the bus like a wall. Neither team wanted to see or be associated with the other.
“So there was a wall, and then right after all that, they just drop it on us that we were going to co-op,” Smith said. “And it was weird because we were a co-op, but it was really like we were running Hardin’s football program because they were more established, had more credibility.”
The NHC eight-man co-op was successful in its first season because of its large roster. The two schools combined for a 30-player roster, which led to a 10-2 season and a district title. One would think Norborne and Hardin-Central joined forces to create an eight-man football powerhouse; however, this was not the case.
“They were thinking about the next couple years,” Smith said. “It may not have been an immediate problem because we had enough guys at the time ... , but they were thinking in the next couple years, it was going to get worse. And they were right.”
Numbers game
NHC’s roster looks starkly different from the roster in its inception season. First-year head coach Andrew Watson said there have been games where NHC has barely had subs on the sideline due to injuries and other reasons. The two schools are fairly split when it comes to starters — three Norborne, five Hardin-Central. However, Hardin has more players on the roster and significantly more middle schoolers coming up. Despite this, Watson said neither team would have the numbers without the co-op.
“The co-op will last, and it will only get better from here,” Smith said. “The classes we have coming up right now have a lot of potential, so hopefully we’ll get our numbers up and our success gets better. We need better numbers.”
While eight-man football does take some pressure off roster numbers compared to 11-man, teams such as NHC still struggle with injuries, lack of personnel and depth issues. Watson has quickly learned why numbers are key, and at times he had to get creative.
“Injuries have kinda been the story of the year,” Watson said. “When we’re healthy, we’ve looked really good, and when we get banged up, that’s when we struggle. Unfortunately with the limited numbers, our depth, if we get banged up at running back, we have to play our starting linemen in the backfield ... . It’s created some challenges for sure.”
Devin Albertson covers and manages Missouri eight-man football for missouri8manfootball.com. According to his 2021 official enrollment numbers, even with the co-op, NHC’s total enrollment of 85 students positions it in the lower half of all eight-man teams. Smith said it is difficult to simulate competition when a team is lacking depth. NHC (3-6) did not have a winning season, but winning isn’t the reason why the players play, the coaches coach and the spectators spectate. It’s tradition. The co-op keeps the schools’ football traditions alive.
“It’s a long-standing tradition to have a hard-nosed football team,” Smith said. “The guys that come together, it keeps them focused in school, keeps them all with something important to do and have that camaraderie. They’re all really mixed in now, you can’t even tell them apart.”
Identity
The Pirates and Bulldogs have two separate identities, except when it comes to Aggies football. The “Aggies” mascot unites the schools while highlighting a major part of both communities — farming and agriculture.
Norborne is the self-proclaimed “Soybean Capital of the World,” and the space between Norborne and Hardin solely consists of bean and corn fields. In Watson’s first season, his first order of business was developing the mascot and choosing the colors black and white. The adoption of the Aggies truly represents the spirit of the co-op.
“The big thing we try to stress is, ‘You’re not from Norborne. You’re not from Hardin,’” Watson said. “‘You’re Aggies.’”
Watson’s job is not easy, as running a co-op requires twice the communication. Hosting home games rotates between schools, and one school hosts the homecoming game while the other gets senior night. The majority of practices occur in Hardin because it currently has more players on the roster. The four Norborne players can ride over in a school van. Norborne and Hardin-Central’s bands play at their respective school’s designated home games.
According to a Richmond News article, the towns hold separate homecoming activities like parades and dances. However, former NHC coach and co-op founder Kirk Thacker told the newspaper that holding separate festivities does not affect team unity. All players can earn stickers on their helmets for performing well.
All players also don stickers with the initials of a student who passed away last year. All players pray with the opposite team after every game. These are constant displays of team and town unity. Watson said Thacker paved the way for the co-op. Thacker now coaches at Orrick, another eight-man team.
“It’s been an adjustment, a lot of learning, a lot of changes,” Watson said. “I have a great group of kids, two really great communities that support us, and so I’ve really enjoyed my time.”
The two farm towns will always have separate identities, but it is almost unrecognizable on the football field. Everyone gets along — one would not realize the players come from different schools unless it was previously known.
What lies ahead
The co-op is only in its seventh year of existence. Significant progress must be made before it can become the powerhouses that Norborne and Hardin-Central’s 11-man teams were in the 1980s and 1990s. Watson said several NHC players’ fathers remember Norborne and Hardin-Central playing each other in a quarterfinal game in Hardin, where the Bulldogs won 7-0. Hardin-Central defeated its next two playoff opponents with ease and secured the state title. Football faithfuls from both towns told Watson that in their eyes, the championship was actually won during Hardin-Central vs. Norborne.
“For being such small communities, they are football communities,” Watson said. “When I got hired, I got to meet a lot of the dads who played on the 11-man state championship teams, and you have all these dads, uncles, and they all had guys who played against each other. There was this fierce rivalry, so it’s really cool now to see these dads cheering for the kids of the guys they used to probably hate.”
Watson said neither the switch to eight-man nor the co-op were particularly popular at first. Eventually parents realized eight-man was the only way their sons could continue to play football, which is what matters most to them. Despite the rivalry, football is the heart of both communities, so the co-op was worth it. Watson said he has been impressed with the turnout at games, and he feels supported from fans and parents on both sides. Eight-man enthusiasts are known for packing the sidelines and standing close to the field.
“It’s usually smaller crowds, but the fans are closer to the field than most bigger 11-man stadiums,” Albertson said. “Also, eight-man consists of a lot of small rural towns, so the last names of the players are usually pretty consistent. People see a last name and probably watched or played against that player’s father, uncle, brother or cousin. It makes for a pretty close-knit community.”
In Missouri, 11-man football still reigns supreme in terms of participating schools; however, eight-man is growing steadily with each passing year. Albertson said Missouri eight-man began in 1989 with 15 total teams. Numbers remained constant for a couple of decades, but by 2018, there were 23 teams. Currently, 38 Missouri teams play eight-man, so an extra week of games was added to the postseason playoff bracket. The eight-man playoffs operate in the same format as the 11-man state tournament.
Eight-man football appeals to schools in rural communities affected by decreasing enrollment and low roster numbers. It’s high-scoring, competitive and exciting to watch, and Albertson said eight-man players still possess the talent and skills necessary to play at the next level.
“Players do get recruited. Some have gone to DII programs like Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western,” Albertson said. “NWMSU is a top-10 team in Division II and has two eight-man players on its roster. Many other players have gone to NAIA programs as well.”
As most successful coaches know, preparation starts at a young age. Norborne and Hardin-Central also co-op for junior high eight-man football, so the players develop chemistry and camaraderie with each other before heading to high school. Watson said the football co-op is special because the players go from being teammates in the fall to opponents in other sports like basketball.
“Our middle school basketball teams almost played each other this week in a tournament,” Watson said. “Well, the (NHC) middle school quarterback is on the Norborne team, and his receivers and running backs are on the Hardin team. A couple weeks ago, he’s throwing the ball to these guys, and now he’s trying to beat them.”
Watson said he believes there is a bright future for his football program. The 2021 NHC junior high eight-man team went undefeated and beat almost all of its opponents by 50 points or more. The group has a lot of potential, Watson said, and he wants to continue to bring the schools closer together as their players enter high school.
“I don’t think that (the co-op) is ever going away,” Watson said. “I don’t want it to go away because then we lose athletes as well. The more they can be together, the better. For summer weights, I make them all lift together, so it’s, ‘You guys are doing everything together; you’re going to become best friends.’”