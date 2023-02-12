Nourish Cafe & Market joins the chocolate covered strawberry craze

Regan Gatica packs chocolate covered strawberry boxes on Sunday at Nourish Cafe & Market in Columbia. Gatica likes the new chocolate recipe as the strawberries can be packaged quicker. “I think one of the best things you can do in a restaurant is to keep things simple,” Gatica said.
Regan Gatica writes a "happy valentines" note along with the name of each order on boxes at Nourish Cafe & Market on Sunday in Columbia. Nourish has received more orders for chocolate covered strawberries this year than in any previous year.
Nourish Cafe & Market is embracing the chocolate covered strawberry craze for Valentine's Day this year. Nourish offered chocolate covered strawberry boxes with a new chocolate recipe. The new recipe includes organic raw cacao, organic cacao butter, maple syrup, vanilla and sea salt. This year, Nourish has received a record number of orders for the chocolate covered strawberries, with customers rushing to buy half-a-pound or one pound boxes. Regan Gatica, who completes each order of strawberries, credits the number of orders to Nourish’s announcement about the new ingredients for the chocolate mixture. Throughout the week, Nourish will additionally be serving strawberry pancakes with chocolate chips.