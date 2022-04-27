Gary Anspach will become the new mid-Missouri regional director of OATS Transit.
OATS Transit, which stands for Operating Above The Standard, is a nonprofit service in Missouri that provides a bus service. It is a unique transportation provider that focuses on rural areas and connects their routes to other forms of public transit, like Amtrak, airports or city bus services.
Anspach will oversee day-to-day operations in 15 of 87 counties served by OATS transportation services. Anspach has previously worked for Columbia as the housing programs manager and for the state as a financial officer in the State of Missouri Community Development Block Grant program.
"My goal is to continue to provide a safe, caring and reliable transportation service to the mid-Missouri region," Anspach said.
OATS serves senior citizens and individuals with disabilities Mondays through Fridays by driving them to medical appointments or to grocery stores.
"Anyone from the public is eligible for rides, so we do a lot of general ridership for things like groceries, doctor's appointments and any other kinds of appointments," he said.
These rides may be arranged by phone call as long as the call is 24 hours in advance of the requested time.
OATS was established in 1971 after several Missourians attended a White House conference on aging. The conference specifically discussed transportation as a barrier for people, especially those in rural areas.
The company won the Rural Community Transportation System of the Year in 2016.
Despite this, OATS has been scaled back due to lack of funding. OATS was forced in 2008 to cut services in half due to loss of funding from the Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging.
Service to Columbia from Ashland, Central Boone and Rocheport is only available every third Monday of the month. Service to Columbia from Hallsville, Centralia, Harrisburg and Sturgeon is available the second and fourth Monday of each month.
"We’re excited to have Gary on our team. His background in community development, fiscal management and state and federal grants will be a tremendous asset to OATS Transit,” executive director Dorothy Yeager said in a news release.