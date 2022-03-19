Cellist James Farquhar charmed the audience Friday during a live performance at the First Baptist Church.
The 2022 Odyssey Performance Fellow demonstrated his keen mastery of cello and performed an assortment of pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, Felix Mendelssohn and others alongside the violinist Alexandre Negrão and pianist Peter Miyamoto for about 100 people.
Offered by the Odyssey Chamber Music Series, a fellow has the opportunity to receive professional compensation for a performance in front of their community.
Farquhar said being able to perform again during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a dream.
"I have to play for as many professionals, and in as many places as I can," he said. "Exposure and experience are key to a career in music. But the honor for me, specifically today, is getting to work with the pianist."
Miyamoto serves on the board of Odyssey Chamber Music Series, teaching as a piano professor at MU and touring the world with his skillset.
Farquhar said playing with him is like playing with someone who can read his mind. The pair played together for the entire show. At the end, the violinist joined their chamber for two more pieces.
"I put a lot of thought into pieces I felt would speak not only to me, but to the audience as well," Farquhar said.
"With everything happening in Ukraine and the pandemic we’ve been living in, I wanted to play music that reflected the somberness of our times. Throughout my performance I’ve sprinkled in bright, airy music that represents hope for the future," he added.
Farquhar attends the University of Missouri-St. Louis where he studies cello performance. He plans to start his master's in the fall at MU or Park University. His goals are to become a concert cellist for a major symphony orchestra and to begin a program where low-income students can play instruments and participate in grant-funded outreach concerts for free.
He said he lived below the poverty line as a child, and his teachers are the only reason he was able to achieve what he has accomplished today.
During fourth grade, Farquhar recalled hearing the music teacher play the "Jaws" theme song on the cello and was "hooked."
He had the drive to learn, but he couldn't afford to rent a cello, much less buy a cello. For nearly five years his teachers gathered funds so Farquhar could have an instrument, supporting him until he could buy his own.
He considers himself lucky for growing up in an affluent school district near Kansas City, he said, where teachers allocated money to gift him a cello.
"I want to be able to do the same thing my teachers did for me for other kids down the line," Farquhar said.
Until he can start his own program, Farquhar plans to continue his education and teaching as a cello instructor for String Sprouts KC, a free music education program for children ages 3-8.