Officers raise money for Special Olympics

Texas Roadhouse pairs up with law enforcement to help them raise money for Special Olympics on Wednesday in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department and the Algoa Correctional Center both have officers helping serve to collect tips.

From left, Jefferson City Police Officer Chris Gosche reaches over Lauren Wyatt to play with her son, Kent Walker, 5 months, on Wednesday at Texas Roadhouse in Jefferson City. “This is my first time doing this. I am helping my friend raise money,” Gosche said. “I am not participating in the Super Polar Plunge.”
Jefferson City Police Officer Chris Gosche looks for empty drinks to fill on Wednesday at Texas Roadhouse in Jefferson City. Officer Gosche is helping officer Adam Lueckenhoff raise money for the Special Olympics Super Polar Plunge.

The officers serving are raising money so they can participate in the Super Polar Plunge hosted by the Special Olympics in the Lake of the Ozarks. To participate in the Super Polar Plunge, each officer needs to raise $2,500 for the Special Olympics. The officers serve beverages, clean tables and collect plates and silverware to collect tip donations from customers.

Jefferson City Police Officer Adam Lueckenhoff clears a table on Wednesday at Texas Roadhouse in Jefferson City. “This is my ninth year participating in the Super Polar Plunge,” Lueckenhoff said. “I love working with the athletes and helping the community.”
