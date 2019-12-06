The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Hayden Holt, a 17-year-old from Hallsville, died in an overnight car crash on Providence Road.
Officers on scene told KOMU 8 News the crash was the result of a police chase.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the chase began near the Hitt Street Garage downtown at around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Police said the chase stopped briefly downtown but then picked up again near I-70.
Police said the chase ended when the driver's Volkswagen Beetle hit a telephone pole at the intersection of Providence and Locust.
Officials closed Providence between Locust and Broadway for a time before reopening it.