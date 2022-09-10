One man died after a car crash on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

Two vehicles were traveling westbound in the driving lane of I-70 around 12:05 p.m. when the accident occurred near the 123.4 mile marker.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you