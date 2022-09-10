One man died after a car crash on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Two vehicles were traveling westbound in the driving lane of I-70 around 12:05 p.m. when the accident occurred near the 123.4 mile marker.
Columbia resident Ruzana R. Tadzhibayev, 30, collided with the back of 84-year-old Boonville resident Wayne W. Simmons’s vehicle when he slowed down for traffic. Both vehicles were forced off the north side of the roadway.
Simmons and his passenger were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Simmons was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the news release.