Several One Read events remain as the community-wide reading program draws to a close at the end of the month.

This year's One Read book, "The Big Door Prize" by M.O. Walsh, follows a small town in Louisiana as residents learn they can discover their life’s true potential for only $2 and a swab of DNA.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Government/Neighborhoods Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Political Science Reach me at cdrq32@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant City Editor for Fall 2022. Former higher education reporter studying journalism and psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you