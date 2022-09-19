Several One Read events remain as the community-wide reading program draws to a close at the end of the month.
This year's One Read book, "The Big Door Prize" by M.O. Walsh, follows a small town in Louisiana as residents learn they can discover their life’s true potential for only $2 and a swab of DNA.
Walsh will visit Columbia on Sept. 27 to discuss his novel, answer audience questions and sign copies of the book. The One Read Author's Talk will last from 7-8:30 p.m. in Columbia College's Launer Auditorium, 1001 Rogers St.
The program will feature additional events that touch on various themes related to "The Big Door Prize."
Health specialists and a Rock Bridge High School student will speak on a panel about mental health in teens from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Boone County History and Culture Center.
On Sept. 22, Sarah Lirley and Aurelien Mauxion from Columbia College will give insight on sociology and history in a discussion on the thematic elements of "The Big Door Prize" from 4-5 p.m. at the Friends Room in Columbia Public Library.
One Read will host two more events in the Friends Room before the end of September. "Who Do You Think You Are?: Using DNA in Genealogy Research" from 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 28 will explore what can really be learned from DNA testing.
Jay Sparks, entrepreneurship program coordinator at Regional Economic Development Inc (REDI), will lead a panel on how individuals have changed their professional paths with career changes from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 28.
Until the end of the month, Southern Boone County Public Library will feature an art exhibit inspired by "The Big Door Prize" in collaboration with the Mid-Missouri Art Alliance.
An additional October event is listed for this year's program. A discussion on the One Read runner-up book, "Deacon King Kong" by James McBride, is set for noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Children's Program Room at the Columbia Public Library.