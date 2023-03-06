The prospect of a landfill on the edge of Kansas City and a stone’s throw from a golf course community has pitted half a dozen Missouri mayors against a private company with an army of Jefferson City lobbyists.
And that’s all before the would-be owners even approach the city with a plan.
For more than a year, KC Recycle & Waste Solutions, owned by a married couple from the region, has been exploring sites for a landfill, including one at the southern tip of Kansas City near Raymore. Communities surrounding the site say they heard rumors for months but couldn’t confirm anything.
“They’ve run a covert cloak and dagger like operation,” Raymore’s mayor pro tem, Reginald Townsend, told a Missouri House committee in February.
Now, neighbors and officials from Raymore, Lee’s Summit and Grandview are pushing the Missouri General Assembly to pass a bill that would kill the project. U.S. Reps. Mark Alford, a Republican, and Emanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat, have also come out against the landfill.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Monheiser, one of the owners of the would-be landfill, has hired 18 lobbyists to convince legislators not to change the rules.
“We’re just saying to you please, today, to consider to vote against this bill so that, as small business owners, we can continue to follow the law as it’s been written for the last 50 years, and not change it on us in the middle of the game,” Monheiser said to the Missouri House Local Government Committee in February.
Monheiser said her opponents’ “desire to change the rules in the middle of the process, combined with the misinformation they are putting out, has forced us (to) hire a few (lobbying) firms in Jefferson City.” She said the developers will engage with neighbors “long before” they initiates any formal process with Kansas City.
The proposed site is along Missouri 150 Highway in a part of Kansas City that extends out, like a peninsula, surrounded by Grandview, Raymore and Lee’s Summit. To the south of the site lies Creekmoor, a golf course community with modern homes priced between $500,000 and $1 million.
Neighbors and city officials from the area said putting a landfill so close to those homes would have a catastrophic impact on their property values.
Melissa Sutton told the committee she and her husband had their Creekmoor home built to support the care of their son with special needs. Having to move and sell that house would mean losing all the investment they made in their son’s future.
The Kansas City-Raymore border is just far enough from the site that a Missouri law requiring approval from an adjacent municipality before a landfill is built in Kansas City does not apply. Current law gives other cities power over landfills within half a mile of their border.
But a Missouri House bill sponsored by Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, would change that. It would require that municipalities within one mile of a landfill built in an adjacent city be allowed to sign off before the state can issue an environmental permit.
Haffner said the proposed site is barely beyond the half-mile mark that would give Raymore power over it under current law.
“The purpose of this legislation is to force them to actually communicate with the municipalities prior to putting it in,” he said.
Haffner’s bill cleared two House committees and awaits floor action.
