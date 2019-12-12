The Paris Road ramp to southbound U.S. 63 in Columbia will be closed to traffic from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
Missouri Department of Transportation said in a press release that the closure is needed because crews will be repairing pavement on the Paris Road (Boone County Route B) ramp.
Message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the closure. Motorists will need to use alternate routes.
This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.