Following a string of serious accidents on Paris Road/Route B, the city of Columbia has collaborated with CBB Transportation Engineers and Planners of St. Louis to conduct a Roadway Safety Audit.
“Route B was identified as the first candidate for one of these road safety audits several years ago,” said Vision Zero Coordinator Krista Shouse-Jones. “The discussion back then was due to the number of serious injury and fatality crashes on that roadway.”
In the most recent crash July 1, 49-year-old Mark Lamont was killed when his motorcycle collided with a Dodge Dakota that was making a left turn.
The audit, according to a city of Columbia news release, “will be performed on Route B starting from its intersection with Oakland Church Road and extending to its intersection with Business Loop 70 East. Particular attention will be paid to safe travel for vulnerable road users including people walking, people biking, seniors, motorcyclists, and school age children.”
Shouse-Jones added: “The survey is being conducted as part of what’s called a road safety audit … It’s a process, and getting feedback from the community is one piece of that process.”
The survey can be taken at BeHeard.CoMo.gov/route-b-audit or on paper at the following locations:
- D&H Drugstore, 1814 Paris Rd.
- Break Time, 2402 Paris Rd.
- Dollar General, 3020 Paris Rd.
- Steve-O’s, 4600 Paris Rd.
“The survey is one piece of the road safety audit process, with regards to the survey (it) ... will be open until the end of July, but the road safety audit process will be ongoing for several months,” Shouse-Jones said.
“One really important piece of that process, that is upcoming, is that a team is gathered to actually go out and do a field review of the roadway in question — and that team is made up of all different kinds of safety professionals, traffic engineers, road users … Not just vehicle drivers, not just pedestrians.”
The press release also makes mention of a community stakeholder meeting on July 19. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the United Community Cathedral, 1801 Towne Drive.
At the same location, a business stakeholder meeting will take place at 3 p.m. July 20. A virtual meeting will also be announced later on the city’s social media accounts and on the BeHeardComo page.
“A final report based upon the findings of the audit is expected to be completed in late 2022,” according to the news release.