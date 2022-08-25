Gov. Mike Parson laid out his plan for permanent tax cuts and agricultural tax credits at Clary-Shy Community Park in Columbia on Thursday ahead of a special legislative session set to begin Sept. 6.
In front of a crowd that included Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and members of the Boone County Commission, Parson shared his proposal that would extend sunsets on numerous agricultural tax credits, meaning they would not expire for a minimum of six years.
Parson vetoed a bill earlier this year that included a shorter sunset clause for the tax credits, calling it a bad deal for farmers. He aims for his new initiative to pass the state legislature in September.
“We have benefitted in Columbia from the agriculture tax credits,” Buffaloe said. “Parts of this facility that we’re at right now have been as a result of that.”
Janet Thompson, a Boone County commissioner, also praised Parson’s tax credit programs. She said that investment in urban agricultural projects makes a difference in the public’s perception of agriculture and nutrition.
Parson also touted plans for permanent income tax cuts. If approved, the legislation would lower the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%, as well as increase standard deductions for both single and joint filers. The first $16,000 for individuals and the first $32,000 for joint filers would also not be taxed.
Parson cited the state’s nearly $5 billion revenue surplus and low unemployment rate as reasons for his decision to push for changes to the tax code. He also said that rising costs of fuel, fertilizer, and other goods contributed to the need to give more money back to Missourians.
Democrats have pushed back against the proposed tax cuts, however. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement that Parson’s plan jeopardizes the state’s financial future and that calling for a special session is an “election-season ploy.”
“A cardinal rule of responsible budgeting is don’t use temporary revenue to take on permanent expenses,” Quade said in the statement. “The governor’s plan uses a temporary budget surplus as a cover for permanent loss of revenue that will put Missouri government back into the financial hole it just climbed out of.”