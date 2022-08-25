Editor's Note

The story has been updated with the start date of the special session. 

Gov. Mike Parson laid out his plan for permanent tax cuts and agricultural tax credits at Clary-Shy Community Park in Columbia on Thursday ahead of a special legislative session set to begin Sept. 6. 

In front of a crowd that included Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and members of the Boone County Commission, Parson shared his proposal that would extend sunsets on numerous agricultural tax credits, meaning they would not expire for a minimum of six years.

