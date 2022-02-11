Gov. Mike Parson toured a University of Missouri health research facility Friday and called for state and local leaders to work together to invest in education.
Parson, seated next to UM System President Mun Choi on an overcast morning, called for a partnership between state and local leaders to create meaningful investments for the long term. This includes raising the base pay of K-12 teachers in Missouri to $38,000, investing $400 million in broadband internet and expanding funding for day care and mental health.
"We've all talked about education every year in the legislative branch," Parson said before touring the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building on the MU campus. "Sometimes a lot of smoke and not much fire. But we have an opportunity of a lifetime to get it right."
Discussing the investments in broadband, Parson noted that this isn’t just a rural problem. Areas near Columbia and even St. Louis and Kansas City experience problems with their internet.
Marshall Stewart, vice chancellor for extension and engagement, spoke to the roundtable on the importance of this large investment in broadband.
“If we get this right, a lot of things happen,” Stewart said. “Education gets better, economic development (gets) better, health care gets better.”
The proposed investments in education are not without return, Choi emphasized, citing the $5 billion economic impact from MU alone.
“If you think about that, put that into perspective, with the $200 million that we receive each year from the state … that's a 25-to-1 return on investment,” Choi said.
Speaking on the importance of MU currently, David Robertson, director of the MU Research Reactor, highlighted the growing role of the university in the global market. MU is the current leading producer of radioisotopes used in drugs to treat over 500,000 patients annually.
Another point that Parson drove home as a focus for the future was investments in mental health.
"We've got to do a better job on taking care of people with mental health issues," Parson said. "I'll just be honest with you, we haven't done what we should have done. We don't have the facilities to take care of people. We don't have the staff to take care of people."
Choi, when asked about what the university will do to address mental health concerns, said the university will be making changes including restructuring the MU Counseling Center and creating more "telepresence" online opportunities for students.
Parson, pointing to vaccine rollout, emphasized that the partnership would greatly strengthen what can be done.
"Think of what we did when we communicated with one another, what we've done in a year's time to fight the pandemic," Parson said. "Imagine what you could do without the pandemic."
After the roundtable discussion, Parson, Choi and the rest of the group toured the basement of the center. They first visited the Diagnostic Imaging center, home to “the most powerful” magnetic resonance imaging scanner machine in Missouri, the Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Terra 7-Tesla MRI machine.
The scanner was installed at the center in October. Talissa Altes, chair of the MU School of Medicine’s Department of Radiology, said its difference lies in the magnetic field strength of 7 Tesla, allowing it to see things that conventional scanners could not.
“Most clinical scanners are 1.5 or 3 Tesla, so it’s more than twice as powerful,” she said.
Parson checked out some of the images on the machine’s screen and listened to an MRI technologist explain how the scanner would make it easier to identify different neurological diseases. The governor expressed interest, asking the technologist questions about dementia research.
After that, the tour group went to the Electron Microscopy Core Facility, a partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Electron Microscopy division, which supplies scientific instruments. This facility stores different types of microscopes from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development Thomas Spencer specifically singled out the Krios G4 Cryo-TEM for viewing.
Research Specialist DeAna Grant said this microscope is capable of seeing “where the atom is in the sample.” She also said staff at the facility were currently working on projects concerning tissues and COVID-19 in animals.
Spencer told Parson that the facility was “about a $27 million dollar investment” with custom-made German microscopes.
He went on to talk about industries in which the facility has a potential future. He mentioned the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and “what they are creating in St. Louis,” referring to the 97-acre new western headquarters. He said the university would be “a major partner" in the project.
According the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's website, it is a “unique combination of intelligence agency and combat support agency” under the federal Department of Defense. It provides the U.S. government with geospatial information. Such information is defined as “data referenced to a place – a set of geographic coordinates – which can often be gathered, manipulated, and displayed in real time,” according to a 2009 Congressional Research Service paper.
In an interview, Spencer said this partnership would “leverage” the university’s ability “to educate and do research in geospatial location science,” providing examples such as geospatial and agriculture, security and elder care.
“We’re developing an institute for geospatial location science here,” he said, adding that there was already some “geospatial intelligence-type activity” being carried out at the College of Engineering.
In his conversation with Spencer, Parson recalled companies that worked with worldwide satellite data, concluding the potential of this field of work by saying, “it’s gonna be a big deal.”