JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that Missouri is in strong shape as a result of not installing statewide mandates for the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missouri’s unemployment, Parson said in his annual State of the State speech, sits at 3.5%, lower than pre-pandemic and below the national average. He credited Missouri’s “common sense and... balanced approach” to the pandemic.
“Today, our economy has nearly fully recovered, and we have the opportunity to make fundamental improvements to our state that will serve Missourians now and into the future,” Parson said.
While he has encouraged vaccines, Parson opposed vaccine mandates and mandatory business closures.
Parson’s review of the state’s methods during the pandemic was met by applause from Republican members of the joint session of the legislature. Democratic members expressed skepticism, though.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said Missouri has not beaten the pandemic, despite Parson claiming victory.
New Missouri cases are “shattering records almost daily,” she said. “Today, the governor claimed victory over COVID while children, like my own here today, are wandering the hallways because our school is shut down.”
Quade also said the pandemic has especially taken a toll on Missouri’s educators.
“When we look at everything that’s going on with COVID and everything with our schools, our teachers are leaving because they just can’t handle it anymore,” she said. “And why do all of that work for such a low pay?”
Parson, a former sheriff, drew a roar of applause from Republican representatives when he praised law enforcement.
“We must work to strengthen our communities by supporting our men and women in law enforcement,” Gov. Parson said. “In Missouri, we defend law enforcement, not defund them.”
Parson gave a laundry list of various categories where Missouri is ranked in the top 10. Among them were on-the-job training, housing affordability, new business expansion and women in technology.
Missouri’s Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant, which is geared toward working-age adults, had a 65% increase in participants in 2021. The Fast Track program “opens doors for an entire segment of the population to get training and participate meaningfully in the workforce,” according to the program’s website.
Rep. David Gregory, R-St. Louis, praised Parson’s speech in a tweet.
“Thanks to the strong leadership of (Gov. Parson) and Republican-led legislature, (Missouri’s) economy is strong” he wrote.