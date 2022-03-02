JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson spoke Wednesday at Missouri Nurses Association’s annual Nurse Advocacy Day about legislation he hopes will aid health care professionals.
Standing in front of a crowd of approximately 200 nurses, Parson emphasized the importance of legislation such as the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant and expanding rural broadband access.
Parson said that the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant saw a 65% increase in enrollment in 2021, 50% of which were women in the health care industry.
The Fast Track program is a grant initiative that gives financial aid to people who entered the workforce without a bachelor’s degree and who want to go back to school while continuing to work. The program requires participants to adhere to specific requirements, or else it is converted into a loan that must be paid back with interest.A Senate bill sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Greene County, would repeal this part of the program.
The governor discussed in his speech his desire for Missouri to improve broadband access in rural area, adding that the state will be making a $400-million investment into broadband.
“It’s one thing to have internet service, but you’ve got to have reliable service, and you’ve got to have high speed in today’s time,” Parson said. “If we’re going to compete in telemedicine, telehealth ... we’ve got to have that.”
Parson also brought up regulations that he waived at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to give nurses greater freedom to make health care decisions. The regulations went back into effect after the COVID-19 state of emergency ended, something that Heidi Lucas, state director of the Missouri Nurses Association, said was unfortunate.
“We had a large amount of nurses who were able to provide more care during that time because the restrictions were gone,” Lucas said. “We’re hoping that through the legislative process, we’ll be able to get those removed permanently.”
Lucas cited House Bill 2434, sponsored by Rep. Derek Grier, R-Chesterfield, as an example of legislation that Missouri Nurses Association hopes will continue to give nurses more autonomy.
The bill, which was passed out of a House committee Wednesday, would allow advanced practice registered nurses to sign off on home health agency treatment plans; the law currently allows only a physician or podiatrist to do so. It would also remove requirements related to a nurse’s geographical proximity to a practicing physician and the amount of time a nurse and a physician must spend practicing together continually .
Lucas also addressed legislation relating to price gouging of agency nurses, which has been discussed among lawmakers this legislative session. While it can be expensive for small, rural hospitals to employ health care workers from staff nursing agencies, Lucas said that capping nurse salaries is not a good solution — instead, she said that Medicaid expansion and restrictions on staffing agencies themselves would be helpful.
“There are definitely a few bad actors out there who are charging exorbitant fees in order to have the nurses, and the money’s not going directly to the nurses,” Lucas said. “The answer is not capping the nurse’s salary. It could be finding a way to cap the amount that the agency makes on top of that. That would be another option that we would support.”