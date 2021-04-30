Fifty years ago, Columbians gathered at McAlester Park to honor the victims of the Kent and Jackson State tragedies where six students lost their lives during anti-war protests.
After the memorial, MU students wanted to honor the victims. They decided to change the name of the park to what it is known as now: Peace Park.
The peace sign memorial has been refurbished many times but remains unchanged since it was dedicated 50 years ago.
At 2 p.m. Saturday at Peace Park, many of the people who initially gathered 50 years ago in the park will be in attendance at an anniversary celebration.
Speakers include Paul Blackman, who was the leader of the campus anti-war organization, and Jay Magner, a former leader of Vietnam Veterans Against the War.
The event is free and open for anyone.