People flock to Pierpont General Store for goat yoga

Sarah Judd leads goat yoga on Wednesday

Sarah Judd leads goat yoga on Wednesday at Pierpont General Store in Columbia. The class was followed by a chance for participants to socialize and take pictures with the goats.

 Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian

A monthly Goat Yoga of Missouri event took place on Wednesday outside of Pierpont General Store. Pierpont General Store co-owner Dan Boes said that the store enjoys hosting Goat Yoga, which helps increase exposure for Pierpont. Over 25 attendees showed up to practice yoga and play with goats. Instructor Sarah Judd led the 45-minute class while the goats wandered around the enclosure. Warren Baker, who owns the goats as well as the local Four Oaks Farm, said the goats have two acres of space to roam at the farm. “We know you’re not here for the yoga," Baker said to the participants. "You’re here to play with the goats."

Gray Boes, 17 months, plays with goats before a yoga class

Gray Boes, 17 months, plays with goats before a yoga class on Wednesday at Pierpont General Store in Columbia. Boes’ father, Dan Boes, is a part-owner of Pierpont General Store.
Angelina Derry greets a baby goat on Wednesday

Angelina Derry greets a baby goat on Wednesday at Pierpont General Store in Columbia. During the 45-minute class, the goats wandered through the crowd, sometimes climbing onto the backs of the participants.
A goat chews on grass

A goat chews on grass on Wednesday at Pierpont General Store in Columbia. Goat yoga takes place once a month outside Pierpont General Store.
A goat climbs onto Farena Saburi, left, while Afifa Saburi watches

A goat climbs onto Farena Saburi, left, while Afifa Saburi watches on Wednesday at Pierpont General Store in Columbia. Instructor Sarah Judd said she tells people, “Wear cap sleeves! The goats’ hooves can scratch a little."
