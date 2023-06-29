People flock to Pierpont General Store for goat yoga

A goat climbs onto Farena Saburi, left, while Afifa Saburi watches on Wednesday at Pierpont General Store in Columbia. Instructor Sarah Judd said she tells people, “Wear cap sleeves! The goats’ hooves can scratch a little."
Angelina Derry greets a baby goat on Wednesday at Pierpont General Store in Columbia. During the 45-minute class, the goats wandered through the crowd, sometimes climbing onto the backs of the participants.
A monthly Goat Yoga of Missouri event took place on Wednesday outside of Pierpont General Store. Pierpont General Store co-owner Dan Boes said that the store enjoys hosting Goat Yoga, which helps increase exposure for Pierpont. Over 25 attendees showed up to practice yoga and play with goats. Instructor Sarah Judd led the 45-minute class while the goats wandered around the enclosure. Warren Baker, who owns the goats as well as the local Four Oaks Farm, said the goats have two acres of space to roam at the farm. “We know you’re not here for the yoga," Baker said to the participants. "You’re here to play with the goats."