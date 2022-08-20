People gather for carnival activities during MU football's open practice

Ines Hernandez, left, paints Stori Crum’s, 6, face on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia. Crum came with her mother and younger brother to watch the Flick on Faurot film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that aired later in the evening.
Cynthia Metz, left, and Malia Metz, 8, watch the football team practice on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia. Malia wanted to come to the practice to see the cheerleaders who were helping Truman with pictures.
MU football opened their doors to the public on Saturday during their last training camp practice before the season starts. During the practice, attendees were encouraged to participate in various games and activities, such as balloon animals, inflatables, face painting and a bean bag toss. The practice comes in preparation for MU football's first home game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1.