People gather for carnival activities during MU football's open practice

MU football opened their doors to the public on Saturday during their last training camp practice before the season starts. During the practice, attendees were encouraged to participate in various games and activities, such as balloon animals, inflatables, face painting and a bean bag toss. The practice comes in preparation for MU football's first home game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1.

Kids wait in line to get into a bounce castle

Kids wait in line to get into a bounce castle on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia. During the MU football open practice, the children were able to participate in various carnival activities.
Cynthia Metz, left, and Malia Metz, 8, watch the football team practice

Cynthia Metz, left, and Malia Metz, 8, watch the football team practice on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia. Malia wanted to come to the practice to see the cheerleaders who were helping Truman with pictures.
Gerry Tritz makes balloon animals

Gerry Tritz makes balloon animals on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia. Tritz is the owner of MidMoMagicShow.
Gerry Tritz twists a balloon into a pirate sword

Gerry Tritz twists a balloon into a pirate sword on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia. Tritz began making objects out of balloons about 10 years ago.
Ines Hernandez, left, paints Stori Crum’s, 6, face

Ines Hernandez, left, paints Stori Crum’s, 6, face on Saturday, at Faurot Field in Columbia. Crum came with her mother and younger brother to watch the Flick on Faurot film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that aired later in the evening.
