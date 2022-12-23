The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to grant a conditional use permit to the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) for its comprehensive Homeless Service Center plan.
The permit will appear at city council, which must approve it, for a first reading on Jan. 17.
The plan calls for federal ARPA Covid-19 relief funds for both Columbia Housing Authority permanent housing at Park Avenue and the 120-person temporary shelter to be operated by the VAC. Both will be located at the northeast corner of E. Business Loop 70.
In order for the VAC to execute its part of the plan, the nonprofit organization needed the permit.
Columbia Development Services Manager Patrick Zenner delivered the staff report at Thursday's meeting and listed several criterium designed to ensure that issuance of a CUP follows zoning provisions, is consistent with the adopted Comprehensive Plan and does not interfere with surrounding operations.
The report concluded that the temporary shelter fulfills the criterium and recommended that the commission grant the permit.
The hearing was attended by community members both in favor and opposed to the plan. Director of Turning Point Day Center Pastor Brad Ryan affirmed the support of his organization and Loves and Fishes.
"We will not have an opportunity like we do right now again," he said.
He also addressed fears that VAC had not planned ahead enough to be granted a permit at the present time.
"If we wait until we have everything in place to run this thing for 20 years, we're gonna miss our opportunity," Ryan said.
Some community members were concerned that the shelter would disturb day-to-day operations for those in its surroundings. Among these are the Napier sisters, trustees of the land north of where the shelter would be located.
Their attorney, Marjorie Lewis, said that they had experienced theft and disruption to everyday life as a result of the existing homeless population.
She added that, in her opinion, the shelter did not fit the criterium for the conditional use permit.
"The standard (for such a permit) is not 'we can't find another suitable property, we need to help people,'" she said. "The standard is, 'Is there a negative adverse impact on neighboring properties.'"
Supporters countered this by calling on their own experiences and advising compassion. Susan Maze lives across from Turning Point and Loves and Fishes' current locations and said she has never had an issue with their clients.
"I have lived there for nine years, and I have never called the police," she said. "We live in a city that requires compassion and decency. Normally when there's issues, it's because Turning Point is closed and there's nowhere to go."
While Turning Point only operates during the daytime, proponents of the shelter say it would be open 24 hours.
In an effort to create a solution, Commissioner Anthony Stanton asked Lewis if there was a way to make her clients happy. She said there was not.
To their dismay, the commission was widely in support of the permit, with the stipulation that 30 parking spaces would be removed to create a buffer on the northern line of the property.
Before granting the permit, commissioners advised VAC of the importance of their job.
"I want the people who are involved with this project to listen. If this passes and you get the support, your success or failure will determine how this issue is addressed in the future," Stanton said.
"I need you to go 100% plus ten," he said. "You have to step up to the plate and do what you say and say what you do."