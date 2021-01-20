You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

PHOTO GALLERY: Biden sworn in as 46th president

  • 1 min to read

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in Wednesday in Washington.

President Donald Trump was not in attendance at the inauguration and instead traveled to his residence in Florida. 

This inauguration is unlike many before. For one, the number of attendees was limited due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing. Everyone in the audience was required to wear masks. Additionally, tens of thousands of troops were stationed in and around the Capitol building and throughout the city, following the invasion of rioters in the Capitol two weeks earlier. 

Biden and Harris are making history, coming into power during circumstances never seen before. Harris is also the first female and first person of color to be vice president. 

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by John Roberts

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.
A President Joe Biden supporter holds a flag

A President Joe Biden supporter holds a flag on Wednesday near the Capitol during 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive on Wednesday at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies in Washington.
Law enforcement personnel monitor the area

Law enforcement personnel monitor the area during the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. 
Sondra Brown closes her eyes while listening to Amazing Grace

Sondra Brown, Clarksville, Tenn., closes her eyes while listening to Amazing Grace during 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday in Washington. 
A President Joe Biden supporter skateboards past police officers

A President Joe Biden supporter skateboards past police officers during 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday in Washington.
Supporters of President Donald Trump wave as the motorcade passes

Supporters of President Donald Trump wave as the motorcade passes by on Wednesday at the road to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach estate, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
President-elect Joe Biden congratulates Vice President Kamala Harris

President-elect Joe Biden congratulates Vice President Kamala Harris after she was sworn in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you