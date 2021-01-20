PHOTO GALLERY: Biden sworn in as 46th president

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive on Wednesday at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies in Washington.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in Wednesday in Washington.
President Donald Trump was not in attendance at the inauguration and instead traveled to his residence in Florida.
This inauguration is unlike many before. For one, the number of attendees was limited due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing. Everyone in the audience was required to wear masks. Additionally, tens of thousands of troops were stationed in and around the Capitol building and throughout the city, following the invasion of rioters in the Capitol two weeks earlier.
Biden and Harris are making history, coming into power during circumstances never seen before. Harris is also the first female and first person of color to be vice president.