PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs fans gear-up for Super Bowl 55

Fans — from toddlers to those who have been cheering on the Chiefs for the past 43 years — are preparing for Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7. This week, several people stopped to buy their gear or to pick up the fresh shipments of AFC Championship clothing at Academy Sports + Outdoors and Rally House.
Many plan to watch it the same way they did last year, when Kansas City took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. They'll be watching it at a friend’s home theater, setting up taco bars or viewing it from their couch in their cheetah-pant pajamas and Patrick Mahomes-styled hairdo. It will all be the same: the same friends, the same finger food and the same outcome, or so they hope.