PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs fans gear-up for Super Bowl 55

Ryan Brunner places barcode tags on Super Bowl LV hats

Ryan Brunner places barcode tags on Super Bowl LV hats Tuesday at Rally House in Columbia. Brunner has worked at Rally House for about two years.

Fans — from toddlers to those who have been cheering on the Chiefs for the past 43 years  are preparing for Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7. This week, several people stopped to buy their gear or to pick up the fresh shipments of AFC Championship clothing at Academy Sports + Outdoors and Rally House.  

William Gravitt holds up Chiefs divisional champion shirt

William Gravitt holds up a Chiefs divisional champion shirt at Academy Sports + Outdoors on Monday in Columbia. Gravitt, 50, has been a fan of the Chiefs since he was 7 years old. "We are winning the Super Bowl again," Gravitt said.

Many plan to watch it the same way they did last year, when Kansas City took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. They'll be watching it at a friend’s home theater, setting up taco bars or viewing it from their couch in their cheetah-pant pajamas and Patrick Mahomes-styled hairdo. It will all be the same: the same friends, the same finger food and the same outcome, or so they hope.

Bambi Tracy talks with the sales lead, Philip Broderick, about the AFC Divisional Championship merchandise

Bambi Tracy, right, talks with Rally House sales lead Philip Broderick about the AFC Divisional Championship merchandise Tuesday in Columbia. Tracy stopped by before work looking for a sweatshirt but left empty handed, as the shipment had not yet arrived. Her hair is styled after Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. "It's not for ten year old boys anymore," Tracy said. She plans to watch the 2021 Super Bowl the same way she did last year—on her couch, wearing cheetah-print pajamas pants, a red top and a cheetah print robe.
Albany Rippeto totes the Chiefs shirt she picked out through the racks at Rally House while shopping with her mother

Albany Rippeto, 3, totes the Chiefs shirt she picked out through the racks at Rally House while shopping with her mother, Lauren Rippeto, and grandmother Janelle Rippeto on Tuesday in Columbia. She watched the games in full, and when the opposing team scored, she shouted "Damn it," according to her mother. "We are going to have to drag her out of here ... I swear," Lauren said.
Suz Todd, sales associate, folds AFC Divisional t-shirts

Suz Todd, a Rally House sales associate, folds AFC Divisional T-shirts Tuesday in Columbia. Rally House received a shipment of Chiefs merchandise Tuesday morning. 
Kelsey Parker shows off her Chiefs' attire

Kelsey Parker shows off her Chiefs attire Monday in downtown Columbia. "I think (Patrick Mahomes's and Tom Brady's) age and experience differences will come to light." Parker said. "But I think it will be exciting to see it at that intensity level."
Marcus Perkins looks for a pennant

Marcus Perkins searches for a Chiefs pennant Tuesday at Rally House in Columbia. He said he watched last year's Super Bowl in his friend's movie theater room and plans to watch this year's Super Bowl there, too.
Emily Watson and Elizabeth Watson select divisional round merchandise

Emily Watson, left, and Elizabeth Watson select divisional round merchandise at Academy Sports + Outdoors on Monday in Columbia. "We are going full out," Emily Watson said. "Just head-to-toe Chiefs." 
Ladd Fanche, 1, plays in the Chiefs shirt rack while holding his number 15 Patrick Mahomes' jersey

Ladd Fanche, 1, plays in the Chiefs shirt rack while holding a Patrick Mahomes jersey Tuesday at Rally House in Columbia. "They all grew out of their clothes," his mother, Megan Fanche, said of her kids. 
