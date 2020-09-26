PHOTO GALLERY: Football fans celebrate without a tailgate

MU has prohibited tailgating in the parking lots around Memorial Stadium before football games. But, from porches and parking lots to bars and even the stadium itself, passionate fans in Columbia still found ways to gather and celebrate their team's home opener.
-
70°
-
Columbia, MO (65201)
Today
Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 71F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 27, 2020 @ 11:39 am
- Full Forecast
-