PHOTO GALLERY: House considered historic site restored by family

Eric Emanuel works with his daughter Hailey Emanuel, 16, and niece Kaitlynn Emanuel, 14, on Thursday at the “Cottage House” on 121 West Bvld. In 2004, the house was deemed a historic site by the Historic Preservation Commission. Eric’s mother, Lori Muenks, bought the house for the family to restore. The family works on different houses throughout the area to restore and remodel to either rent out or sell. With the “Cottage House,” the family started their work about four to five months ago and worked on restoring both the inside and outside of the home.
-
54°
-
Columbia, MO (65201)
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 26, 2020 @ 9:27 pm
- Full Forecast
-