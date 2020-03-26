You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: House considered historic site restored by family

PHOTO GALLERY: House considered historic site restored by family

Eric Emanuel works with his daughter Hailey Emanuel, 16, and niece Kaitlynn Emanuel, 14, on Thursday at the “Cottage House” on 121 West Bvld. In 2004, the house was deemed a historic site by the Historic Preservation Commission. Eric’s mother, Lori Muenks, bought the house for the family to restore. The family works on different houses throughout the area to restore and remodel to either rent out or sell. With the “Cottage House,” the family started their work about four to five months ago and worked on restoring both the inside and outside of the home.

The “Cottage House”

The “Cottage House” on Thursday on West Blvd in Columbia. In 2004, the house was deemed a historic site by the Historic Preservation Commission. 
Eric Emanuel, right, his daughter Hailey Emanuel, left, 16, and his niece Kaitlynn Emanuel

Eric Emanuel, right, his daughter Hailey Emanuel, left, 16, and his niece Kaitlynn Emanuel, center, 14, work in the garden on Thursday at the “Cottage House.” The house was bought by Eric’s mother, Lori Muenks, for the family to restore. 
Daffodils

Daffodils on Thursday at the “Cottage House.” According to Eric Emanuel the house was built around 1902. 
Hailey Emanuel, 16, spreads soil

Hailey Emanuel, 16, spreads soil on Thursday at the “Cottage House.” Emanuel and her family started fixing up the house and yard around four to five months ago. 
Hailey Emanuel, right, 16, and Kaitlynn Emanuel, left, 14

Hailey Emanuel, right, 16, and Kaitlynn Emanuel, left, 14, as Eric Emanuel about what they would eat for lunch on Thursday at the “Cottage House.” The Emanuels spent the day fixing the gardens of the house on 121 West Bvld. 
Hailey Emanuel, 16, spreads soil

Hailey Emanuel, 16, spreads soil Thursday at the “Cottage House.” The Emmanuels work on different house throughout the area to fix them up to either rent out or sell. 
Eric Emanuel, shovels soil

Eric Emanuel, shovels soil on Thursday at the “Cottage House.” According to Emanuel, about eight months ago the lawn and gardens of the house couldn’t be seen. 
 
