PHOTO GALLERY: Pro-Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol

A man dressed as George Washington kneels and prays near the Washington Monument with a Trump flag Wednesday in Washington. Between 76 and 81% of white evangelicals voted for Trump in 2020, according to NPR.
Police in riot gear walk out of the Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Pro-Trump rioters confronted police as they stormed the Capitol. Once rioters entered the building, police began negotiating with them to leave, according to the New York Times. “You guys just need to go outside," one officer was quoted as saying in a New York Times article.
In a pre-recorded video message, President Donald Trump delivers a statement after protesters stormed the Capitol building during the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President on Wednesday in Washington. The message, posted to Twitter, contained false statements and conspiracy theories of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Twitter required the removal of the video and suspended the president's Twitter account.
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Wednesday at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."
Police pepper spray a man as pro-Trump rioters attempt try to break through a police barrier Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. Police also deployed tear gas inside the Capitol, according to the Associated Press.
A police officer has eyes flushed with water after a confrontation with pro-Trump rioters Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. By 6 p.m., police had set a curfew and began pushing the mob away from the Capitol to secure it.
Pro-Trump rioters walk as U.S. Capitol Police officers watch in a hallway near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday near the Ohio Clock. They day began with a Trump rally where the president addressed supporters who had gathered in Washington to protest the affirmation of Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.
Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Inside the chamber, representatives were told to have gas masks ready and to remove the pins that identify them as elected representatives, according to the Associated Press.
A demonstrator talks to police over a barrier Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. As police in riot gear attempted to contain a group of pro-Trump rioters, members of the crowd repeatedly called police "traitors."
People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. As they sheltered, people donned escape hoods — devices intended to filter the air of smoke and chemicals.
Rioters who support the illegitimate reelection of President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Congressmembers were evacuated after the mob successfully breached the walls.
People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. After a rally in support of President Trump, a pro-Trump mob scaled the walls of the Capitol and attempted to enter the House chamber, demanding to be let inside.
A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. As a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building, one woman was shot and later died at an area hospital.
Police pushed furniture against the door, forming a ramshackle barricade. Their guns were drawn, muzzles pointing at faces that peeked through broken windows. Around them, men and women hid beneath desks and chairs, pulling gas masks over their heads. A chaplain prayed.
This was the scene within the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, when a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building. Congress was meeting to certify the victory of president-elect Joe Biden, who won both the popular and Electoral College vote in the November presidential election.
The unprecedented attack on American democracy came after months of President Donald Trump lying about the results of the election, touting falsehoods about election fraud and telling his supporters victory had been stolen from them. It was a message he told his supporters before the riot began, holding a rally in Washington and asserting, "We will never concede."
By the time the riot was over, both the D.C. National Guard and tear gas had been deployed, Congresspeople had been evacuated to safe locations, and one woman was dead. Biden condemned the violence as an attack on "the doing of the people's business." Trump tweeted at his supporters to, “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!” and continued to asserted falsehoods about the election, prompting Twitter to suspend his account.
Wednesday was a day history will remember. This is what it looked like.
Cover photo by John Minchillo/The Associated Press.