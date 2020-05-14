PHOTO GALLERY: The Food Bank teams up with MU Health Care for mobile pantry event

The Food Bank for Central Missouri hosted a Fresh Mobile pantry for community members in need in partnership with the MU Health Center on Thursday. This mobile pantry distributed a variety of produce, protein and pantry items and was funded by a grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health. In an effort to maintain physical distancing, the food was loaded from the pantry into waiting cars by unit 548 of the US National Guard. The US National Guard has been helping The Food Bank in a variety of ways since it had to suspend its volunteer program because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

MU health care laboratory technician Jasmyne McClanahan and US National Guard members

From left, MU Health Care laboratory technician Jasmyne McClanahan and US National Guard members Pfc. Eric Lovett,  Spc. Alex Parrack, Pfc. Aaron Quaye, and Sgt. Robert Allen wait to load food from the mobile pantry on Thursday at the South Providence Medical Park. The National Guard has helped out The Food Bank in a variety of ways over the past few weeks.

 

Jessica Scott, MU Health Clinic Administrator

Jessica Scott, MU Health Clinic Administrator, waits for a car to pull up to the mobile food pantry Thursday at the South Providence Medical Park. The lettuce was donated by the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture while the rest of the food was donated by the Feeding America Network.
A US National Guard member grabs a head of cauliflower

A U.S. National Guard member grabs a head of cauliflower on Thursday at the South Providence Medical Park. Fresh Mobile provided produce, protein and a variety of other items to community members in need. The food pantry has seen fewer donations in recent weeks and has been having to buy a lot more items itself. This temporary pantry was funded by a grant by the Missouri Foundation for Health.
Sergeant Robert Allen carries cauliflower

Sgt. Robert Allen carries cauliflower to a vehicle on Thursday at the South Providence Medical Park. “The Food Bank’s goal is to continue serving the community in times of need, so we are always looking for new and creative ways to do that,” said Seth Wolfmeyer, marketing and communications coordinator for The Food Bank.
Alsijana Selimobic, MU Health Clinic Administrator, holds a bouquet

Alsijana Selimobic, an MU Health Clinic administrator, holds a bouquet of red roses on Thursday at the South Providence Medical Center. MU Health Care partnered with The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to host the mobile pantry event. “Our community partners have been so incredibly helpful in allowing us to achieve our mission,” said Seth Wolfmeyer, marketing and communications coordinator for The Food Bank. “It is only when we help each other are we able to make an impact on others.”
Alsijana Selimobic, MU Health Clinic Administrator

Alsijana Selimobic, MU Health Clinic administrator, hands a bouquet of roses to a food pantry recipient Thursday at the South Providence Medical Park. “Our philosophy is accepting donations that would serve our community and nothing brightens a person’s day like more than a bouquet of flowers,” said Seth Wolfmeyer, marketing and communications director for The Food Bank.
US National Guard PFC Stephanie Corona

US National Guard Pfc. Stephanie Corona waves a vehicle forward on Thursday at the South Providence Medical Park. Those who are interested in making a donation can do so at ShareFoodBringHope.org. 
PFC Aaron Quaye passes a watermelon

Pfc. Aaron Quaye passes a watermelon from the mobile pantry to Sgt. Robert Allen on Thursday at the South Providence Medical Park. The National Guard began helping at The Food Bank after the community volunteer program was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are here to help the local community in any way we can," said US National Guard Commander Benjamin Kramer.
Skylar Patton, a US National Guard Specialist

Skylar Patton, a U.S. National Guard specialist, signals to the other volunteers that this recipient needs two loads of pantry items Thursday at the South Providence Medical Park. The amount of food the recipient could take depended on the number of people in the household and their age. 
US National Guard Sergeant Kaitlin Feagin

U.S. National Guard Sergeant Kaitlin Feagin runs her hand across the top of a bouquet of roses on Thursday at the South Providence Medical Park. The Food Bank accepts donations from many local businesses, including flower shops.
