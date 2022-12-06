 Skip to main content
Piles of poinsettias: Columbia South Rotary wraps up holiday sale

Al Schoene, left, and Joe Weston watch

Al Schoene, left, and Joe Weston watch as truck driver Al Luensmann opens the first delivery on Tuesday off East Walnut Street in Columbia. There were three deliveries of poinsettias for the Columbia South Rotary Club’s fundraiser on Tuesday.

The Columbia South Rotary unloaded over 1,300 poinsettias for their holiday sale on Tuesday. The poinsettia holiday sale is a fundraiser for the Rotary's service projects. 

Orders were placed online or on paper forms, and orders of 10 items or more will be delivered in the next couple of days. Smaller orders are available for pick-up. 

From left, Dell Epperson, Al Schoene and Patrick Lee

From left, Dell Epperson, Al Schoene and Patrick Lee unload and organize poinsettias on Tuesday, off East Walnut Street in Columbia. The poinsettias were organized by color, amount and order type.
Red poinsettias were lined up together

Red poinsettias were lined up together on Tuesday off East Walnut Street. in Columbia. The money from the fundraiser will go towards the Rotary’s service projects.
Joe Weston picks up a box of poinsettias

Joe Weston picks up a box of poinsettias on Tuesday off East Walnut Street in Columbia. Over 1,300 plants were sold as part of the fundraiser.
Chris Bouchard organizes poinsettias into rows

Chris Bouchard organizes poinsettias into rows on Tuesday, off East Walnut Street in Columbia. The poinsettias will be picked up or delivered in the next couple of days.
