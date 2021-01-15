A 25-year-old Columbia man was found shot Thursday night near the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and West Broadway.
Columbia police responded to the 2400 block of West Broadway at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a man with gunshot wounds who was alert and walking.
Officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived. An ambulance took him to a hospital where his injuries were treated.
Police were still investigating the incident. No suspect description or information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.