A person was shot with a firearm owned by the Columbia Police Department, the department announced in a news release Thursday.
The firearm had been issued to an employee who, at the time, was attending the MU Law Enforcement Training Institute. The employee has since been placed on administrative leave.
Police Chief Geoff Jones has also asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to investigate the incident.
“As with any incident where a Columbia Police Department-owned firearm is discharged and harms another person, we refer the case to the patrol to assure the investigation is independent and transparent,” Jones said in the release.
The matter came to light Monday while officers were questioning a gunshot victim at University Hospital.
Once the Highway Patrol investigation is complete, the Columbia Police Department will conduct an Internal Affairs review.