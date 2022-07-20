Active intruder and shooter training was held Wednesday at John Warner Middle School to prepare police officers for emergencies inside school buildings.
The training was not in response to recent mass shootings and was a part of the Columbia Police Department’s regular and ongoing training, according to Michelle Baumstark, the chief communications officer of Columbia Public Schools.
Emergency and police vehicles, along with SWAT teams, were also on the scene.
The training was closed to the public to protect the future safety of the school district, according to CPS.
Some teachers, administrators and other staff from CPS were able to help police with the training by acting as if they were in an actual emergency situation.
The CPS staff who participated in the training were able to see some of Columbia police’s active shooter and intruder procedures.
Lt. Clint Sinclair, who has been with the Police Department for 12 years, told KOMU that he hopes this type of training can help officers be more effective in handling an active shooter situation inside a school.
“We try to make it as realistic as possible,” Sinclair said. “As the commander of the SWAT team, you try to set up the best scenario possible.”
Sinclair also told KOMU that conversations between CPD and CPS about future preparations for similar crisis situations have been productive.
“We have already started discussing some things that we have learned and things they want to implement in the future,” he said.
Sinclair said the exercise is the first phase of a larger department-wide training plan that will continue in the next several months.