Columbia police confirm one person is dead after officers responded to an armed burglary call Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said the person who died had gunshot wounds, but they cannot yet determine whether those are self-inflicted. They are currently calling it a death investigation.

Columbia police responded to a residence in the 3400 block of James Dale Road to a call of a burglary with a gun at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Officers on the scene did confirm there were signs of a burglary and found the gun in the home.

One person has been detained in the ongoing investigation.

No further information is available. 

