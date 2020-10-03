Columbia police responded to reports of shots fired just before 8 p.m. Friday near the 400 block of Oak Street, according to a CPD release late Friday.
According to the statement, officers who recovered shell casings and identified that damage had been done to a residence occupied by both adults and minors.
There were no injuries reported and the incident remains an ongoing investigation.
According to the police, they were told that the suspect was last seen driving a dark colored vehicle traveling southbound on Oak Street.
No additional suspect information or other details could be provided by Columbia police Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia police at 874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 875-8477.