COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating shots fired in the 5300 block of Godas Circle around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, officers were responding to a disturbance when they were advised shots were fired at the same location.

Officers found shell casings at the scene and determined the suspects had left the area prior to their arrival.

During the investigation, police learned that three people were asked to leave the property and they refused. The homeowner reported firing shots in order to prevent the three subjects from assaulting the occupants at the residence.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Two of the suspects were identified as Allana Patricia Bullock, 43 and Lakeisha Rene Thomas, 34, both of Columbia. They were arrested on suspicion of first-degree harassment and first-degree trespassing.

Police have requested a warrant be issued for the third suspect, Richard Barnet Green, 32, of Columbia. Green has not been located.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477).

  • News reporter, summer 2020. I am a senior studying business and economic journalism with a business minor. You can reach me at jjbm7d@mail.missouri.edu

  • I'm a reporter covering city and county government and other public life topics and an assistant city editor. I also study investigative journalism at MU. Reach me at wksg8b@mail.missouri.edu. You can also find me on twitter @WillSkipworth.

