The Columbia Police Department issued an endangered SILVER advisory Tuesday for 77-year-old William J. Heggarty.
Heggarty is male with green eyes, gray hair, and a full gray beard. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 230 pounds. Heggarty was last seen at his residence on Dec. 8 around midnight in the 2400 block of Topaz Drive, according to a news release.
The 77-year-old man has a medical diagnosis of dementia. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a blue shirt.
Police say he is possibly in a red 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser, Missouri plate BE7-W4P. There are several stickers on the back of the car.
Anyone who has seen Mr. Heggarty or have information relating to his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call Columbia Police at 874-7652.