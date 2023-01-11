Police looking for MU student find human remains in Columbia backyard fire pit

Police checking on the welfare of a University of Missouri student discovered smoldering human remains in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house.
They arrested a woman who had been asleep in the house at the time police arrived.
Emma Adams, 20, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
The remains could not be immediately identified, although police said Wednesday that investigators have a good idea of who the victim is.
The investigation began after police were called to a welfare check about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at MU’s Hudson Hall, a dormitory.
Police used information from the missing student’s university swipe card and his cellphone, as well as video provided by the university showing the student getting into an Uber vehicle on Monday night. Police contacted Uber and submitted an emergency information request to determine where the missing student was transported.
The probe led police to the 2400 block of Bentley Court, a neighborhood near Creasy Springs Road just east of Cosmopolitan Park, where they discovered the remains.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi confirmed that the welfare check was for a white male student. He had no further comment on the investigation.
In the north Columbia neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, neighbors spoke with the Missourian about the unusual case while police continued their investigation and kept visitors away from the yard where the body was found.
According to Kimberly Wright, a neighbor, detectives asked her at around 11 p.m. Tuesday if she had been outside and smelled anything from the crime scene.
“There was no tape up last night (Tuesday),” she said. “This morning I looked out my bathroom window and saw the crime tape was being put up.”
Another neighbor, Xavier Scott, said he’s noticed traffic going in and out of the house, but is not familiar with anybody.
According to a probable cause statement filed Wednesday in a Boone County court, police said that when an officer arrived at the home Adams let the officer in. Adams denied knowing the MU student that police were looking for.
When the officer asked permission to check the backyard, Adams was hesitant but consented. The officer opened a backyard door, stepped outside and observed the remains in the fire pit.
“The human body was smoldering, and an odor of what (was) described to be burning flesh was present,” according to the probable cause statement.
The officer handcuffed Adams and asked her who was in the fire. Adams told the officer “he was beating me” and that she stabbed him with a knife in self-defense.
The officer also reported finding blood stains leading from the front door of the home to a parked Chevy HHR, and bloody leaves and concrete behind the vehicle.
Police also said they found what appeared to be pieces of a mattress in the rubble of the fire pit.
Police also said they found a bloody folding pocket knife and a black cellphone that had been smashed and placed in a tub of water in the home’s kitchen sink.