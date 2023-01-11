 Skip to main content
Police looking for MU student find human remains in Columbia backyard fire pit

A Columbia Police Department crime scene investigation van

A Columbia Police Department crime scene investigation van sits outside of the house where human remains were discovered on Wednesday at a neighborhood on the 2400 block of Bentley Court. Police have arrested 20-year-old Emma Adams on suspicion of second degree homicide. Adams is currently in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Police checking on the welfare of a University of Missouri student discovered smoldering human remains in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house.

They arrested a woman who had been asleep in the house at the time police arrived.

Police tape wraps around the front yard of the crime scene

Police tape wraps around the front yard of the crime scene on Wednesday at a neighborhood on the 2400 block of Bentley Court. The investigation began after MU police were called for a welfare check on a male student Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. at Hudson Hall, leading investigators to the crime scene. The discovered remains have not been identified.

