The Columbia Police Department said they have found a young girl whom they had asked the public's assistance in locating safe with her family.
On Friday morning, police had asked the community's help in locating a young girl who was last seen running around 8 a.m. Friday at Jacobs Place from Green Valley Drive.
In a news release at midafternoon Friday, they reported that the girl had been found safe with family in Jefferson City.
We greatly appreciate the quick response from our media partners, citizens and law enforcement to get the description of the juvenile shared in order to assist CPD in locating her," the statement said.