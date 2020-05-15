Columbia police are investigating shots fired early Friday at 1004 N. Stadium Blvd.
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Petro Mart. Police ensured that the occupants of the business were safe before canvassing the scene for evidence, according to a department press release. Officers said there were no injuries.
Police discovered damage done to the front door of the business and several shell casings.
This investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.