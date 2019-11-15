The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community's help locating a young girl who was last seen running around 8 a.m. Friday at Jacobs Place from Green Valley Drive.
The girl was described as a 4- to 5-year-old girl approximately four feet tall. She has shoulder-length dark hair which may have been in a ponytail, police said. When last seen, she was wearing a green coat, black or brown boots and pink leggings.
She has not been reported as a runaway or missing person. The child was reported by two people at approximately 8 a.m. Friday, and officers are now searching for her and her parents or legal guardians.
There is currently no evidence connecting these reports to the shootings at 2808 Jacobs Place this morning, Columbia Police Spokesman Jeff Pitts said.
If any parent recognizes the description of the child and is missing their child, Columbia Police Department requests that they call right away. Anyone who has seen the child should call 573-874-7652.