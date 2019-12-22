On Saturday afternoon, La Siesta North was the victim of an armed robbery. Columbia police have not found the suspect.
According to a news release, at 3:46 p.m. the suspect arrived outside of 3890 Rangeline St., La Siesta North.
The suspect was described as an about 25-year-old black male, possibly with goatee and in a black hoodie concealing his face.
An employee of the restaurant reported that, while sitting in his vehicle during his break, the suspect approached him and demanded money.
The suspect struck the victim over the head with a revolver and fled eastbound towards Spencer's Crest Condominiums on Kennesaw Ridge.
Police said the victim was treated on the scene to treat minor wounds on the surface of the skin.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department deployed a drone and a CPD K9 but failed to locate the suspect.
This is the second armed robbery within a week, according to Missourian previous reporting.
Anyone with additional information can contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
