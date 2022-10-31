U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer has proven that he's a challenging candidate to beat - Missouri's 3rd Congressional District has consistently re-elected the Republican to Congress since his first victory in 2008.
But his opponent, Democrat Bethany Mann, is fighting to knock him out of the role he's held for over a decade, hoping to be the Democrat who finally regains a hold on the newly redrawn district.
Those living in southern Boone County have been represented by Rep. Vicky Hartzler for years. Thanks to reapportionment in the spring, this election will present new faces and a new representative in Congress for those residents regardless of the outcome.
Blaine Luetkemeyer
In 2009, U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer was inaugurated as the representative for Missouri's now-defunct 9th Congressional District. After the 2010 Census resulted in major changes to Missouri's congressional maps, Luetkemeyer was re-elected in 2012, this time to serve in the 3rd Congressional District. He's consistently beat other Republican challengers in past primaries and has never lost to a Democrat in a congressional race.
Unlike his opponent, this election season, Luetkemeyer, of St. Elizabeth, was no stranger to public office when he first ran for Congress. He was a Missouri state representative from 1999-2005 and was the director of the Missouri Division of Tourism before being elected to the U.S. House in 2008.
As a Republican, Luetkemeyer supports pro-life legislation, the expansion of Second Amendment rights, and limiting the federal budget.
Because of his background as a business owner and farmer, Luetkemeyer takes a particular interest in economic and agricultural issues. Throughout his time in Congress, he's served on the Financial Services Committee and the Small Business Committee, as well as several subcommittees.
In a video posted to Luetkemeyer's Twitter account last week, he said that House Republicans plan to combat high inflation rates by "curbing Biden and House Democrats' out-of-control government spending." In recent months, Luetkemeyer has voted no to several proposals in Congress that would increase federal expenses.
Luetkemeyer and his wife Jackie are parents of three children.
Bethany Mann
Luetkemeyer is up against Bethany Mann, a Democrat from Brentwood who is diving into politics headfirst and for the first time.
Mann has spent most of her career working in science and technology, doing research and education in industries such as energy, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.
"I kind of joke that my life has been a giant episode of 'How It's Made'," Mann said at a recent Boone County Muleskinners meeting. "I've been places where French fries and potato chips are made, I've seen pet food manufactured ... so I've had a really interesting breadth of experience in my professional career."
In 2018, she was the assistant campaign manager for Katy Geppert, a Democrat who ran for the 3rd Congressional District but lost to Luetkemeyer.
Mann's main motivation to run for office is to strengthen the 3rd District's schools, technology infrastructure (such as broadband), agriculture and manufacturing. She also supports the expansion of voters' rights, advancements in renewable energy, and affordable access to healthcare.
Mann has been vocal on social media about her opposition to many of Luetkemeyer's stances. She also criticized Luetkemeyer for not appearing at a candidate forum in October.
"Ultimately, it's Blaine's loss," she said in a Facebook post. "He has some really great constituents, and he's really missing out by avoiding them."
Mann is married to her husband Carson. She has one stepdaughter, a son and is expecting a third child.